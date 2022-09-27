CidadesNossa Senhora da Glória

Confira fotos do Desfile Cívico de Nossa Senhora da Glória 2022

O Desfile Cívico acontece nesta data em alusão ao aniversário do município, que este ano completa seus 94 anos de Emancipação Política.

Confira as fotos das escolas pela manhã

Confira fotos das escolas tarde

