DICA MUSICAL: Delta 2

Delta 2 é Cantor e Compositor Natural de São Paulo, Capital. Tem a proposta de compor e lançar músicas com letras únicas que te levam a pensar e refletir. Tem suas influências musicais baseadas no Reggae, porém passeia pela MPB, Rock, Hip Hop, e Música Eletrônica. Cada canção foi construída e produzida com grandes Produtores e Artistas para trazer até você o melhor da diversidade musical em um só lugar. Aproveite o som 😉

———————————-English

Delta 2 is a Singer and Composer, and has the proposal to compose and release content songs with lyrics for reflection and different rhythms. Has his influences and roots based on reggae music where he grew up and performed several times. Over time, he began to wander through the other rhythms and mix styles, producing a different musical selection that was praised by the listeners. Welcome and enjoy the sound!

Contact:

@_deltadois

[email protected]