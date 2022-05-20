Estado

Timóteo Domingos apresenta embolia pulmonar e continua intubado

Maycon FernandesPor
O Hospital de Urgências de Sergipe Governador João Alves Filho (Huse) informa que o paciente Timóteo Domingos segue hemodinamicamente estável. Com quadro de embolia pulmonar, intubado e recebendo todos os cuidados em um leito qualificado na Unidade de Apoio Crítico.
Ascom Huse

