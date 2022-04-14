Estado

Dois corpos deram entrada no IML nas últimas 24h

Foto: Maycon Fernandes
Maycon FernandesPor
JOSENITO BISPO DOS SANTOS , 25 anos,  13/04/2022 09:05 Morte violenta por arma de fogo HUSE – HOSPITAL GOV JOAO ALVES FILHO Aracaju.

DELSON THAYLAN DA SILVA OLIVEIRA,  27 anos,  13/04/2022 09:05 Morte violenta por arma de fogo HUSE Aracaju

