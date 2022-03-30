Nossa Senhora da Glória

A censura da prefeitura de Glória e o áudio vazado da ex-secretária

Maycon FernandesPor
Uma “casa do povo” (câmara de vereadores) , onde o povo não tem a liberdade de se manifestar. Uma classe política acovardada e dobrada diante do sistema Tentaram jogar os professores contra a opinião pública De quem é a culpa?

